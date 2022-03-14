Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman killed after trying to drive past railroad crossing arms

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 49-year-old woman was killed in a wreck involving a train in Bowie County on Sunday, March 13.

Officials with the Texas Department of Safety say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on SH 8 just south of US 67 in Maud. Darla Masters was driving her 2022 Dodge Ram southbound on SH 8, when she reportedly ignored the activated railroad crossing arms and tried to drive over the tracks in the path of a westbound train.

Masters was pronounced dead on the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Geromy Dunn, 32
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shot man in attempt to break up domestic fight, police say

Latest News

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards delivers State of the State Address from state capitol
Governor Edwards State of the State Address
State of the State
Governor Edwards State of the State Address