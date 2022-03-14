Woman killed after trying to drive past railroad crossing arms

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 49-year-old woman was killed in a wreck involving a train in Bowie County on Sunday, March 13.

Officials with the Texas Department of Safety say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on SH 8 just south of US 67 in Maud. Darla Masters was driving her 2022 Dodge Ram southbound on SH 8, when she reportedly ignored the activated railroad crossing arms and tried to drive over the tracks in the path of a westbound train.

Masters was pronounced dead on the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.