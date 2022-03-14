What to expect at this year’s legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers will pour into Baton Rouge Monday, March,14 to start the 2022 Legislative Session. Some big issues will come up over the next few weeks which center on map proposals following redistricting talks, teacher pay raises, an abortion pill and funding to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

Lawmakers filed more than 1,000 bills they hope will end up on the Governor’s desk. They only have until early June, to get them there.

There is extra cash lawmakers have to play with which comes from federal money for pandemic recovery.

There are a few bills like restrictions on transgender athletes, could be back on the table this year after failing last session.

Lawmakers must figure out funding for a new Mississippi River bridge, and potential teacher pay raises. Redistricting is also back on the table after the Governor vetoed the maps.

Governor John Bel Edwards proposed budget includes $1 billion for infrastructure improvements.

The session is expected to include insurance issues, school curricula and transgender athletes.

Edwards also wants a $1,500 pay raise for K-12 public teachers, $750 more for school support staff. Plus higher salaries for higher education faculty.

Governor Edwards will give his state of the state address to kick off the start of session and lay out his own legislative agenda at 1 p.m. Monday.

