Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Westbank triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured according to JPSO

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A triple shooting on the Westbank leaves one dead and two injured Sunday evening in Harvey.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 3700 block on Long Leaf Drive where deputies located one female victim and two male victims at the scene.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims remain in stable condition.

Police have no suspect or motive at this time and are asking anyone with any information on this incident to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

A stolen car sits in the sanctuary of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist shortly after a car...
Church almost ready to reopen sanctuary damaged when stolen vehicle crashed into it
An upper level low will move through the ArkLaTex bringing the potential for strong storms...
Strong storms possible Monday evening
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White
Man shot by juvenile
Man shot by juvenile