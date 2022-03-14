Westbank triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured according to JPSO

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A triple shooting on the Westbank leaves one dead and two injured Sunday evening in Harvey.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 3700 block on Long Leaf Drive where deputies located one female victim and two male victims at the scene.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims remain in stable condition.

Police have no suspect or motive at this time and are asking anyone with any information on this incident to call Crimestoppers.

