Boyfriend arrested in missing pregnant woman case

Investigators working to positively identify the two bodies found at separate scenes on Monday
Authorities say they found two bodies in two separate locations in East Baton Rouge Parish ...
Authorities say they found two bodies in two separate locations in East Baton Rouge Parish (Burbank Drive - left and the City of Central -right) on Monday, March 14, 2022. They say they are working to determine if the discoveries are related to the missing persons case of Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her two-year-old son, Kaden Johnson.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant woman and her young son who were reported missing earlier this month. Family members say the boyfriend is the father of the woman’s unborn child.

Bodies believed to be that of Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her 2-year-old son Kayden were found early Monday afternoon.

Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kayden Johnson, 2 (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Investigators have not yet released the suspect’s name or announced the charges against him. More details are expected to be released later this evening.

Kaylen Johnson and her son were reported missing on March 5.

Saying they were acting on a tip connected the case, detectives started searching a wooded area along Burbank Drive near Lakeside Daiquiris around 9 a.m. Monday.

Around 12 p.m., they discovered one body, an adult, at the Burbank Drive scene.

Within minutes, police found a second body along Central Thruway in Central.

A large-scale police search was underway around mid-day Monday, March 14, 2022, off of Burbank...
A large-scale police search was underway around mid-day Monday, March 14, 2022, off of Burbank Drive in connection with the Kaylen Johnson case.(WAFB)
Vans from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office are seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday,...
Vans from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office are seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the scene of a police search for evidence in the case of a missing mother and her child.(WAFB)
A police helicopter assists officers in the search for evidence in the case of Kaylen and...
A police helicopter assists officers in the search for evidence in the case of Kaylen and Kayden Johnson.(WAFB)
Authorities say they discovered a body in the city of Central on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Authorities say they discovered a body in the city of Central on Monday, March 14, 2022.(WAFB)

This is a developing news story and it will be updated when more information is available.

WAFB’s Breanne Bizette will provide a full report on later editions of 9News at 4, 5, and 6.

