Boyfriend arrested in missing pregnant woman case
Investigators working to positively identify the two bodies found at separate scenes on Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant woman and her young son who were reported missing earlier this month. Family members say the boyfriend is the father of the woman’s unborn child.
Bodies believed to be that of Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her 2-year-old son Kayden were found early Monday afternoon.
Investigators have not yet released the suspect’s name or announced the charges against him. More details are expected to be released later this evening.
Kaylen Johnson and her son were reported missing on March 5.
Saying they were acting on a tip connected the case, detectives started searching a wooded area along Burbank Drive near Lakeside Daiquiris around 9 a.m. Monday.
Around 12 p.m., they discovered one body, an adult, at the Burbank Drive scene.
Within minutes, police found a second body along Central Thruway in Central.
This is a developing news story and it will be updated when more information is available.
WAFB’s Breanne Bizette will provide a full report on later editions of 9News at 4, 5, and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.