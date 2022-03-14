Strong storms possible later tonight

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone. We’re starting off the week with warm and windy conditions during the day and possible strong to severe storms later this evening as an upper level low tracks across the viewing area. Stay weather aware as you head home tonight.

Tonight: early evening weather still looks fairly calm and mostly dry for the commute home from work, but a few isolated showers make kick up ahead of the main line of showers and storms that will move in later that evening after 7pm according to what models have shown today. East Texas will see the first line of showers and storms push through. As it continues to move eastward, this line will move into northwest Louisiana and Arkansas around 10pm and will move out after midnight tonight.

Tuesday: Tuesday morning by the time you’re up and ready to head out the door, conditions should be fairly dry for most, but as the upper low spins out of the ArkLaTex a few more showers cant be ruled out during the morning and afternoon. Highs tomorrow will climb into the low and mid 60s with another day of mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Thankfully Tuesday is not a day to worry about severe storms.

Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will finally be our completely dry day with highs in the 70s!! As you walk out the door, temperatures will be in the 40s, but not unbearably cold. Skies will be partly sunny, not exactly clear but we will see a bit more sunshine for the day! Perfect for enjoying the later sunset! Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 40s.

Thursday is looking mostly sunny and warm yet again for the middle of the day. Highs will climb a bit higher into to he mid 70s! A very warm and spring like day as we inch closer and closer to the weekend! Late Thursday evening, clouds may increase as rain another system moves rain in near the I-30 corridor late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Friday: showers possible early on Friday, but much of the rest of the day is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday will get up into the low 70s, slightly cooler than the day before.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.