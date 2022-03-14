Strong storms possible later Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend especially with the great weather that we had on Sunday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking showers and thunderstorms that will be impacting the region later today with potential for some of the storms to be on the stronger side during the evening hours. As we go through the week we are tracking high temperatures that will be moving into the 70s along with the potential for more wet weather on the way with another disturbance for Friday before we track a dry and sunny weekend on the way for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking a line of thunderstorms that will be developing in East Texas that could have some large hail and damaging winds with them. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need a light jacket early as temperatures are down in the upper 40s this morning. But as we go through the day we are expecting temperatures to move up into the mid-60s this afternoon even as we track the potential for scattered showers and storms going up. During the evening hours is when we could see some strong storms with the biggest concern area being East Texas with damaging winds and large hail the main hazards.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting temperatures to slowly move up into the 70s and more seasonal temperatures begin to move in for the region. Sunshine should also move in for the middle of the week before we start tracking increasing clouds Thursday out ahead of another disturbance on the way Friday that will bring more showers and storms for the region along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking dry and generally sunny weather on the way for the region. Behind the potential showers Friday we are tracking some upper 60s Saturday before a likely return to the 70s Sunday. If you are looking to make plans over the weekend you should have the green light to do so.

In the meantime, make sure you have the rain gear as you head out the door this morning! Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.