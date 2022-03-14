Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Strong storms possible later Monday

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend especially with the great weather that we had on Sunday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking showers and thunderstorms that will be impacting the region later today with potential for some of the storms to be on the stronger side during the evening hours. As we go through the week we are tracking high temperatures that will be moving into the 70s along with the potential for more wet weather on the way with another disturbance for Friday before we track a dry and sunny weekend on the way for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking a line of thunderstorms that will be developing in East Texas that could have...
We are tracking a line of thunderstorms that will be developing in East Texas that could have some large hail and damaging winds with them.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need a light jacket early as temperatures are down in the upper 40s this morning. But as we go through the day we are expecting temperatures to move up into the mid-60s this afternoon even as we track the potential for scattered showers and storms going up. During the evening hours is when we could see some strong storms with the biggest concern area being East Texas with damaging winds and large hail the main hazards.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting temperatures to slowly move up into the 70s and more seasonal temperatures begin to move in for the region. Sunshine should also move in for the middle of the week before we start tracking increasing clouds Thursday out ahead of another disturbance on the way Friday that will bring more showers and storms for the region along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking dry and generally sunny weather on the way for the region. Behind the potential showers Friday we are tracking some upper 60s Saturday before a likely return to the 70s Sunday. If you are looking to make plans over the weekend you should have the green light to do so.

In the meantime, make sure you have the rain gear as you head out the door this morning! Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shot man in attempt to break up domestic fight, police say
Breaking news
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish

Latest News

Storms possible Monday night
Quiet evening followed by storms possible Monday
Storms possible Monday night
Monday forecast
An upper level low will move through the ArkLaTex bringing the potential for strong storms...
Strong storms possible Monday evening
We are tracking rain and thunderstorms on the way Monday into Tuesday with an upper level low.
Great end to the weekend