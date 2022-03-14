Getting Answers
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor

Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A deacon from Shreveport turned himself in to officials Friday, March 11 after detectives say he inappropriate touched a minor.

Back on Feb. 14, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division got a report that a sexual assault was committed against a juvenile victim. An investigation showed Felton Beaner Sr., 64, repeatedly touched victim in an inappropriate way over an extended period of time, the sheriff’s office says.

Beaner was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Friday and charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Ray Saunders at 318-422-9287.

