Shreveport-Bossier is country’s 8th fattest metro area, according to WalletHub study

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to a recent study from WalletHub, the Shreveport-Bossier area is the country’s 8th fattest city.

More than 40% of adults in the U.S. are obese, according to the CDC. In this 2022 study, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated metro areas in the country using 19 key indicators of weight-related issues, including obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and physical inactivity, among others.

The country’s #1 fattest metro area is McAllen-Edinburg-Mission in Texas, while #100 on the list is Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire. The top ten metro areas on the list are all in the south, with two in Louisiana (Shreveport-Bossier (#8) and Baton Rouge (#10)). Lafayette, La. came in 12th place, while the New Orleans-Metairie metro area came in 19th place.

WEIGHT PROBLEMS IN SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY (1=FATTEST, 50=AVERAGE)

29th – % of overweight adults

15th – % of obese adults

8th – % of physically inactive adults

1st – % of adults with high cholesterol

2nd – % of adults with low fruit/vegetable consumption

49th – % of adults with diabetes

2nd – % of adults with high blood pressure

Health experts say fighting obesity requires a “multi-level” approach. Click here to read what health pros have to say about how to combat obesity.

