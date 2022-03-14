Getting Answers
Professor to discuss roots of Russia’s war against Ukraine, analyze conflict’s implications

Russia has expanded its offensive to western Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press Service, Twitter/@Ukroblogger, @Moon, @Osin, Instagram/@ohmadyt, Telegram/Zelensky)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An LSUS professor will discuss the historical roots of Russia’s war against Ukraine and analyze the wider implications of the conflict for Eastern Europe and beyond.

Dr. Alex Mikaberidze’s talk will be Monday, March 14 beginning at 6 p.m. at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport. It is free and open to the public.

Mikaberidze is a professor of history who holds the Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair as curator of the James Smith Noel Collection at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. He is an internationally recognized and award-winning expert on the Napoleonic Era who has written and published extensively on European, Russian and Middle Eastern history.

