Police respond to rolling gun battle on Shreveport streets

Police responded to a rolling gun battle near Max's Pawn Shop on Monday, March 14, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to a rolling gun battle in Shreveport Monday morning (March 14).

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on E Washington at Youree Drive near Max’s Pawn Shop. Police say the shootout involved a white sedan and grey Toyota Camry. Officers found the Camry at the pawn shop with bullet holes. Police say officers went up to the car and detected the strong scene of marijuana. That’s when two people reportedly jumped out of the car and ran off.

Two people were taken into custody not long after. Right now, it appears no one was shot. Officers are searching for the white sedan.

The investigation is ongoing as police interview witnesses and analyze evidence on scene.

