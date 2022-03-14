Natchitoches’ MLK Recreation Center closing on March 15

The following was released to us by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches announces the MLK Recreation Center will close due to the presence of Stachybotrys (Black Mold) in certain locations in the building effective March 15, 2022.

The building will remain closed until remediation is complete. Therefore, ALL scheduled activities at the MLK Recreation are canceled until the problem is resolved.

A temporary location for the Recreation Department’s staff will be the City’s Municipal Building located at 560 2nd Street during normal business hours.

For more information, please call the City of Natchitoches at (318) 352-2772.

