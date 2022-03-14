Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Miller County Juvenile Detention Center gets temporary lease on life

Long term, officials are pursuing a solution involving financial support from the city of Texarkana, Ark.
“We are going one day to the next. We kind of budgeted for three months,” said John Wilson,...
“We are going one day to the next. We kind of budgeted for three months,” said John Wilson, administrator of the Miller County, Ark., Juvenile Detention Center.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Miller County Juvenile Detention Center, once on the verge of shutting down at the end of this month due to a lack of funding, now has a new lease on life.

“We are going one day to the next. We kind of budgeted for three months,” said John Wilson, the facility’s administrator.

The past couple of months have been tough on employees with the future of the center in question, he said.

“I have lost four real good employees. You can’t blame them. If they  find a better job, a stable job, they are taking it.”

County officials said when the juvenile detention center was built, there was an agreement with the city of Texarkana, Ark., to help fund the facility. As of now, the county is the only source providing financial support.

“And we have been funding that for the last 15-plus years,” Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said.

Now the county will fund the JDC for another three months in hopes the city of Texarkana, Ark., will provide additional financial support, she said.

A budget to operate the facility runs around $1 million a year, Harrison said. “And that’s one reason we need the city’s help.”

According to the judge, county leaders are waiting to meet with city leaders to work out a solution to keep the JDC open long term.

“We want to stay open. We want to keep the JDC here. We just need some financial help,” Harrison said.

Wilson, the facility’s administrator, noted: “They need this place; it does a good job for what it does.”

Texarkana, Ark., City Manager Jay Ellington said they are in the process of developing an intergovernmental agreement with the county and should have it completed and ready for discussion within the next couple of weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Meeting set to discuss future of Miller County, Ark., juvenile detention center
Meeting set to discuss future of Miller County, Ark., juvenile detention center
Juvenile Detention Center in Miller Co. at risk of closing due to budget issues
Temperatures reached 80 degrees inside the juvenile detention center.
Leaders express concern for Miller County’s 2022 budget
Miller County budget finalized

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Geromy Dunn, 32
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish
Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor

Latest News

2022 Regular Legislative Session gets underway
2022 Regular Legislative Session gets underway
Natchitoches’ MLK Recreation Center closing on March 15
Felton Lee Beaner Sr., DOB: 1/11/1958
Shreveport deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of minor
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards delivers State of the State Address from state capitol