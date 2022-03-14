Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball earns Top-16 seed

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers are headed to the NCAA Tournament in her first year as head coach. LSU has earned a Top-16 seed and will host the first two rounds at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers have earned the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region and will face the No. 14 seed Jackson State on Saturday, March 19 in the PMAC. It is LSU’s first tournament appearance since 2018.

The winner of the Missouri State and Florida State play in-game will play No. 6 seed Ohio State.

The Tigers made the tournament for 12 consecutive seasons from 1999-2010.

It has been the biggest turnaround for a coach in the first year in the SEC. LSU finished the season with 25 wins and second place in the SEC after winning only nine games last season. LSU was ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll and have been ranked for 14 consecutive weeks.

Mulkey has made the tournament in every season since becoming a head coach at Baylor and won three NCAA Tournaments.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick...
LSU adds Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels
LSU's RB coach Frank Wilson leaving LSU to take new coaching job.
Former McNeese football coach now part of allegations against LSU