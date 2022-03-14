Getting Answers
LDWF identifies body as search continues for missing boater at Toledo Bend

Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Toledo Bend, LA (KPLC) - The body of an Oakdale man has been identified by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) as it continues to investigate a fatal boating incident that occurred in Toledo Bend on March 11, 2022.

According to friends of the two missing boaters, the pair set out to fish in their 18-foot boat around 10 a.m. from Solan’s Boat Launch. LDWF and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified of two missing boaters around 3:30 p.m. the next day.

Agents were able to recover the body of George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale around 8 p.m. on the day they were notified but are still searching for another missing boater as well as their boat.

Bad weather is suspected to have led to the incident as a cold front pushed through on March 11 causing a drop in temperature and 30 mile-per-hour winds.

Diboll was found with an improperly worn or fitted personal flotation device and turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

