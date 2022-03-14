Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Governor Edwards to hold State of the State Address from state capitol

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding his seventh State of the State Address to layout his agenda to kickoff the 2022 Legislative Session on Monday, March 14 at 1 p.m.

Governor Edwards is expected to focus on how Louisiana can make historic investments that will support the state’s recovery from the pandemic, as well as from hurricanes and how we can have a better path forward towards the future.

Edwards will address the pandemic, and discuss how Louisiana will cautiously move forward to a time when we live with COVID. He is speaking on the two-year anniversary of the state’s first COVID-19 death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shot man in attempt to break up domestic fight, police say
Breaking news
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish

Latest News

We are tracking the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms possible tonight.
Strong storms possible this evening
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport-Bossier is country’s 8th fattest metro area, according to WalletHub study
Louisiana State Capitol
What to expect at this year’s legislative session
Due to spiking gas prices, many people are choosing to ride bicycles instead of driving their...
Bike shop sees sales surge amid gas price spike, pandemic