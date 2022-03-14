Governor Edwards to hold State of the State Address from state capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding his seventh State of the State Address to layout his agenda to kickoff the 2022 Legislative Session on Monday, March 14 at 1 p.m.

Governor Edwards is expected to focus on how Louisiana can make historic investments that will support the state’s recovery from the pandemic, as well as from hurricanes and how we can have a better path forward towards the future.

Edwards will address the pandemic, and discuss how Louisiana will cautiously move forward to a time when we live with COVID. He is speaking on the two-year anniversary of the state’s first COVID-19 death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.