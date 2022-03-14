Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GasBuddy: Arkansas prices averaging $3.88/gallon

Average gasoline prices in Arkansas did not go up in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com....
Average gasoline prices in Arkansas did not go up in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com. But they also did not go down.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Average gasoline prices in Arkansas did not go up in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com. But they also did not go down.

Of the 1,826 stations surveyed by GasBuddy, Arkansas gas prices remained unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.88 a gallon.

Arkansas motorists are paying 71.9 cents more a gallon than they did a month ago and $1.24/gallon more than in 2021.

The national average also remained unchanged at $4.32/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the “furious increase” in the national average in the last two weeks has started to decline in the last few days.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” De Haan said.

He cautioned that the situation remains “fluid” and escalations remain very possible.

“For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table,” he said. “But it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shot man in attempt to break up domestic fight, police say
Breaking news
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish

Latest News

We are tracking a line of strong storms that will roll through the ArkLaTex later this evening.
Severe possible Monday evening
Two Red Cross nurses carrying a patient on a stretcher during the 1918 influenza pandemic,...
How Shreveport fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
We are tracking the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms possible tonight.
Strong storms possible this evening