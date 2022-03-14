Funeral arrangements announced for Devin Myers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 17-year-old high school athlete who was shot and killed March 4.
Devin Dewayne Myers was shot multiple times in the back on a street near his home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Shamichael Pearson, 18, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.
Visitation for family and friends is Friday, March 18 at Huntington High School (6801 Rasberry Ln.). It starts at 5 p.m. in the gym and lasts until 8 p.m. The celebration of life service is Saturday morning at 11 a.m., also in Huntington’s gym.
