Former Shreveport city councilman, commissioner passes away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former member of the Shreveport City Council has died.

Not only was Ron Webb a city councilman, but he was also Caddo Parish commissioner. He was elected to the Caddo Parish Commission in 1995 and served District 11. In 2006, Webb became a councilperson for District E. He served with the city council from 2006 to 2014.

“I am sad to learn of the passing of former Shreveport City Councilman and Caddo Parish Commissioner Ron Webb. He served District E for many years, and his love for Shreveport and our community were always evident. His impact will be felt for years to come. Please join me in keeping his family in your prayers,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins on Facebook.

“The Parish of Caddo joins our community in mourning the loss of former Caddo Parish Commissioner and former Shreveport City Councilman Ron Webb. Ron represented the citizens of Caddo Parish as a Commissioner for District 11 for 10 years, serving from 1996 to 2006 before his election to the City Council. Our thoughts are with his family and those whose lives he touched,” reads a post on Facebook by the Caddo Parish government.

