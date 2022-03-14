Church almost ready to reopen sanctuary damaged when stolen vehicle crashed into it

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church is planning a worship service and celebration in honor of its repaired sanctuary.

The sanctuary has been under construction and renovation since April 2021, when a group of teens crashed into it with a stolen vehicle.

“It looked bleak, but God is good,” the Rev. Danny R. Mitchell Jr. said. “When I look at this, I see progress; I see promise, and I see a cause to praise God.”

Between the crash and the pandemic, the pastor said, his church members have only been in the sanctuary a few times.

“I’m just glad to be in the house of the Lord.”

He said the repairs costs about $100,000 in total, and insurance covered the costs.

“I always trust God, and that’s cause to celebrate.”

The celebration will be at the church Sunday, April 3 beginning at 3 p.m. Special guests will include gospel singers La’Canjala Nicole and Royce Mosley. Attendees will be able to receive a to-go dinner immediately following the service.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.