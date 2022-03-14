Getting Answers
Child shot in Baton Rouge Sunday

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is piecing together the circumstances behind a child being shot Sunday, March 13.

A spokesperson said they were notified that the injured child was brought to the hospital.

Parents told deputies that the shooting happened in the area of Skysail Avenue, the spokesperson said.

Parents said the child accidently shot themselves, according to the spokesperson, but the investigation is ongoing.

The child’s condition was not immediately known.

