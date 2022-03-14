Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shot man in attempt to break up domestic fight, police say
Breaking news
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish

Latest News

According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at...
Former San José State trainer accused of sexually assaulting female student- athletes, DOJ says
We are tracking a line of strong storms that will roll through the ArkLaTex later this evening.
Severe possible Monday evening
Henry Sautner, commanding officer of Manhattan South Detectives, gives an update on a recent...
NYPD official said homeless man was sleeping when shot
Brooklynn Chiles, 8, sits outside exam rooms during a followup visit to Children's National...
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks