Bossier City man, son accused of sex crimes involving children

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man and his son are accused of sex crimes involving juveniles.

Lester David Cheveallier, 64, allegedly used a social media account to solicit a juvenile. Bossier sheriff’s detectives arrested him Friday, March 11 on one count each of:

computer-aided solicitation of a minor,

indecent behavior with juveniles, and,

obscenity.

The detectives were searching his residence in the 6200 block of Hollyhock Lane when they reportedly found 30 sexual abuse images of children under the age of 13 on a computer owned by Cheveallier’s 41-year-old son, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports.

They arrested Clayton Douglas Hinton, who also lives at the residence, on 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Both men remain in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing. Records show Cheveallier was booked at 6:05 p.m. Friday and Hinton was booked at 9:04 p.m.

Hinton’s bonds total $150,000. The bonds on Cheveallier’s three charges amount to $85,000.

“This matter is still under investigation,” says a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the attorney general’s office and the aid of the latest technology.

“They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.”

