Bossier City Council to consider allowing backyard chickens

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Tuesday’s (March 15) meeting, the city council will discuss whether to allow Bossier City residents to have chickens in their backyard.

Current law “prohibits poultry to be raised in the city limits for commercial purposes or otherwise,” according to the proposal.

As of Monday morning, a change.org petition has about 261 signatures in support of its repeal.

Even if the council votes in favor of the proposal, there would still be limitations, according to the proposal:

No male poultry (roosters) will be allowed for any purpose

Only six hens will be allowed per acre

All poultry must be kept in a coop at all times

All poultry must have their wings clipped

The living conditions need to be “odor free, clean, and orderly”

Residents cannot raise poultry for commercial purposes

