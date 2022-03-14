Getting Answers
Bike shop sees sales surge amid gas price spike, pandemic

Due to spiking gas prices, many people are choosing to ride bicycles instead of driving their...
Due to spiking gas prices, many people are choosing to ride bicycles instead of driving their cars.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As gas prices surge across the country and throughout the ArkLaTex, some are considering different modes of transportation to save money. For Craton Cochran, owner of Bikes Etc., this means more business for him.

Bikes Etc. has been in Cochran’s family for more than three decades. He tells KSLA that even before gas prices began recently skyrocketing, bike sales were on the rise. He attributes the early business boost to the pandemic, when life was placed on lockdown and many were looking for something to do.

Cochran says sales have increased by 25 to 30 percent over the past few years, but with the price at the pump only going up, he expects bike sales to move in the same direction.

However, Cochran is also contending with supply chain issues, like many businesses across the nation, as lockdowns were lifted and life returned to normal. He says he’s having trouble accessing parts and equipment that have historically never been difficult for him to get. This is also driving up the cost of bikes.

In fact, according to a report from Marketplace, bikes are costing 15 to 25 percent more, with demand high.

Nonetheless, Cochran believes moving from getting behind the wheel to hopping on the saddle is a cost effective option, with no end in sight for the heightened price of gas.

