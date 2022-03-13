Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Smith County fire marshal urging residents to avoid outdoor burning or welding

Source: Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page
Source: Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page(Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s fire marshal is strongly urging that no residents burn or weld outside today.

“Smith County residents, I am strongly urging that no one burn or weld outside today,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We have the highest risk of wildfires today that I have seen in some time.”

In a previous Facebook post, Brooks said that Smith County fire departments have been responding to an “exceptional” number of grass fires recently.

While we have adequate ground moisture, the problem is that our vegetation is dormant and the winter air is dry,” the Facebook post stated. “If you add any amount of wind, fires will develop quickly and spread rapidly.”

In the March 3 post, Brooks urged Smith County residents to be safe and call 911 for any emergency.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service daily fire danger website, Smith County and most of the other counties in East Texas are currently at a “moderate” fire danger risk. However, the website is also predicting that by Tuesday parts of Smith and other counties in the western part of the East Texas area will be included in the area that is at a “high” fire danger risk.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

A stolen car sits in the sanctuary of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist shortly after a car...
Church almost ready to reopen sanctuary damaged when stolen vehicle crashed into it
An upper level low will move through the ArkLaTex bringing the potential for strong storms...
Strong storms possible Monday evening
Man shot by juvenile
Man shot by juvenile
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White