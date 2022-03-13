Smith County fire marshal urging residents to avoid outdoor burning or welding

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s fire marshal is strongly urging that no residents burn or weld outside today.

“Smith County residents, I am strongly urging that no one burn or weld outside today,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We have the highest risk of wildfires today that I have seen in some time.”

In a previous Facebook post, Brooks said that Smith County fire departments have been responding to an “exceptional” number of grass fires recently.

While we have adequate ground moisture, the problem is that our vegetation is dormant and the winter air is dry,” the Facebook post stated. “If you add any amount of wind, fires will develop quickly and spread rapidly.”

In the March 3 post, Brooks urged Smith County residents to be safe and call 911 for any emergency.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service daily fire danger website, Smith County and most of the other counties in East Texas are currently at a “moderate” fire danger risk. However, the website is also predicting that by Tuesday parts of Smith and other counties in the western part of the East Texas area will be included in the area that is at a “high” fire danger risk.

