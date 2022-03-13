Getting Answers
Monroe police investigate suspicious death at OYO Hotel, victim identified

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department responded to a suspicious death Sunday morning.

Monroe police responded to the OYO Hotel located at 1051 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 6 a.m. on Mar. 13, 2022, in reference to a suspicious death, says Michael Fendall with MPD.

According to a news release from MPD, officers located the deceased victim, Yolanda Mitchell, inside of a room. Police say Mitchell’s wounds were consistent from being involved in a physical altercation.

One suspect was established at the scene. Detectives were called to the scene and located Mitchell’s boyfriend, Tony Davis, as the suspect, according to police.

Authorities say Davis has a past history of domestic abuse and has been arrested. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Mar. 13, 2022, at 2:24 p.m. on a charge of second-degree murder. His total bond is set at $1,000,000.00.

