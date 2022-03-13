Getting Answers
Monroe man arrested for attempted second-degree murder, shots fired inside hotel room

- Larry Mitchell of Monroe - DOB: 6/30/1993
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting inside a hotel room.

Detectives with the Monroe police arrested a man after he entered inside a hotel room at the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on Mar. 12, 2022. He was identified as Larry Mitchell, 28, of Monroe.

According to police, Mitchell entered inside the hotel room without the consent of the female victim and began shooting at her and the victim’s male friend. Police say Mitchell entered the room by crawling through the window.

The affidavit by Monroe police states that Mitchell became angry after finding the female victim with another male. Mitchell began shooting and the victim’s male friend shot back at Mitchell, striking him in both legs, the affidavit states.

Police say Mitchell drove himself to the hospital after the shooting. Once he arrived at the hospital, Mitchell was found to be in possession of one 9mm bullet, which matched the casings that were recovered at the crime scene. Monroe police said a search warrant is currently being sought for Mitchell’s vehicle.

Officials stated inside the affidavit that after Mitchell was advised he was under arrest, he fled from the officers on foot from St. Francis Hospital. Not long after, he was taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the female victim was the mother of Mitchell’s child.

Mitchell was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Mar. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. on a charge of:

  • Second-degree murder/attempted (2 counts)
  • Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies
  • Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer

