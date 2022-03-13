Getting Answers
Man found shot to death early Sunday in Leonidas neighborhood, NOPD says

A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday (March 13) in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday (March 13) in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday (March 13) in the Leonidas neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found dead at the scene in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street around 1:04 a.m.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area found the man unresponsive and suffering from “an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.” The block where the man was found is three blocks from the Riverbend levee and two blocks from Carrollton Avenue.

Police have not said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

