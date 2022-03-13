EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child Saturday, March 12, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with EBRSO.

Chad Blackard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in connection to the fatal shooting.

Chad Blackard (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arrest records show deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Siegen Lane just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.

After investigating, authorities learned that the victim was hit by a bullet while sitting inside of a car.

The victim, Karrington Smith, 17, was taken to a local hospital where she and her child later died. She was 25 weeks pregnant.

While driving down Siegen Lane, Blackard, who was sitting behind the victim fired a single round from his semi-automatic handgun, hitting the victim in the back.

After questioning, deputies later learned Blackard was allegedly “playing with the handgun” when it discharged.

Blackard told deputies when he tried to reposition the gun, it “went off.”

According to EBRSO, Blackard later stated he squeezed the trigger while readjusting the weapon.

He has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including negligent homicide, third degree feticide, and illegal use of weapons.

