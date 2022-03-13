Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child Saturday, March 12, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with EBRSO.

Chad Blackard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in connection to the fatal shooting.

Chad Blackard
Chad Blackard(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arrest records show deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Siegen Lane just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.

After investigating, authorities learned that the victim was hit by a bullet while sitting inside of a car.

The victim, Karrington Smith, 17, was taken to a local hospital where she and her child later died. She was 25 weeks pregnant.

While driving down Siegen Lane, Blackard, who was sitting behind the victim fired a single round from his semi-automatic handgun, hitting the victim in the back.

After questioning, deputies later learned Blackard was allegedly “playing with the handgun” when it discharged.

Blackard told deputies when he tried to reposition the gun, it “went off.”

According to EBRSO, Blackard later stated he squeezed the trigger while readjusting the weapon.

He has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including negligent homicide, third degree feticide, and illegal use of weapons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

Breaking news
Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish
A stolen car sits in the sanctuary of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist shortly after a car...
Church almost ready to reopen sanctuary damaged when stolen vehicle crashed into it
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
Child shot in Baton Rouge Sunday
Westbank triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured according to JPSO
Police lights
Monroe police investigate suspicious death at OYO Hotel, victim identified