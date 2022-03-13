Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to car fire
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to a car fire near Exit 610, according to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office posted about the interstate closure at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Motorists driving on that section of I-20 should seek alternate routes until the highway is reopened.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.