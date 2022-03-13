Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to car fire

Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(arrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to a car fire near Exit 610, according to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office posted about the interstate closure at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

***🚨UPDATE🚨*** First responders have cleared the scene ***🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨*** Interstate EB shut down at MM 610 due to car fire at the 611. KMHT Radio 103.9 FM 92.3 FM The Depot

Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 13, 2022

Motorists driving on that section of I-20 should seek alternate routes until the highway is reopened.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

A stolen car sits in the sanctuary of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist shortly after a car...
Church almost ready to reopen sanctuary damaged when stolen vehicle crashed into it
An upper level low will move through the ArkLaTex bringing the potential for strong storms...
Strong storms possible Monday evening
Man shot by juvenile
Man shot by juvenile
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White