Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to car fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to a car fire near Exit 610, according to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office posted about the interstate closure at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

***🚨UPDATE🚨*** First responders have cleared the scene ***🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨*** Interstate EB shut down at MM 610 due to car fire at the 611. KMHT Radio 103.9 FM 92.3 FM The Depot Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 13, 2022

Motorists driving on that section of I-20 should seek alternate routes until the highway is reopened.

