Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Cold weather impacting crawfish size, prices

Mardi Gras menus, crawfish boils, and oysters in and around the Tri-State
(tcw-wfie)
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crawfish season is in full swing in the ArkLaTex!

Rubba Boot Crawfish Company said this crawfish season is slower than usual because we are still in the colder winter months. Crawfish are sometimes smaller because they aren’t as active in cold weather.

Owner Barret Olivier said it costs around $2.30 a pound for the market price, but that translates to about $5 a pound boiled for retail. He said those prices are a little higher than where people want them.

“I think the average price around here is probably around $6.50-$7.00 boiled, normally like I said $5, but it’s kind of tough right now especially with the cold weather having an effect on these things. Longer winters, colder winters, has an effect. The activity of the crawfish, the metabolism of the crawfish, are directly related to the temperature and when we got these cold fronts coming through week-after-week it really slows things down,” Olivier said.

He said he expects the crawfish sizes to go up and prices to go down once weather gets warmer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
SFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Plano Street.
1 dead, 1 injured after house fire on Plano Street
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14
The Shreveport Police department is working to locate 45-year-old Gregory Ward. The photos...
SPD seeking man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with juvenile

Latest News

Community honors Devin Myers with balloon release & vigil
We are tracking rain and thunderstorms on the way Monday into Tuesday with an upper level low.
Great end to the weekend
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU
Ahead of some storms Monday we are tracking beautiful weather over the weekend!
Sunny weekend, but strong storms possible Monday