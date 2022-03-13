Cold weather impacting crawfish size, prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crawfish season is in full swing in the ArkLaTex!

Rubba Boot Crawfish Company said this crawfish season is slower than usual because we are still in the colder winter months. Crawfish are sometimes smaller because they aren’t as active in cold weather.

Owner Barret Olivier said it costs around $2.30 a pound for the market price, but that translates to about $5 a pound boiled for retail. He said those prices are a little higher than where people want them.

“I think the average price around here is probably around $6.50-$7.00 boiled, normally like I said $5, but it’s kind of tough right now especially with the cold weather having an effect on these things. Longer winters, colder winters, has an effect. The activity of the crawfish, the metabolism of the crawfish, are directly related to the temperature and when we got these cold fronts coming through week-after-week it really slows things down,” Olivier said.

He said he expects the crawfish sizes to go up and prices to go down once weather gets warmer.

