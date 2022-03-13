Getting Answers
Camp County jury sentences man to 10 years for fatal alcohol-related 1-vehicle crash

Mack Ivory (source: Camp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Camp County jury sentenced a 69-year-old man to 10 years in prison Friday in connection with the May 19, 2020, death of 65-year-old Marva Jewel Godbolt, who died in a one-vehicle crash on FM 557.

The jury found Mack Curtis Ivory guilty of intoxication manslaughter, according to a post on the Camp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“A life was lost that day when Mr. Ivory, after having too much to drink, made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car and drive around Camp County,” said District Attorney David Colley. “The jury did a great job, and I hope this will give Ms. Godbolt’s family some closure.”

Godbolt was a passenger in a vehicle that Ivory was driving on May 19, 2020, when he lost control, skidded across both lanes of the road, and hit a large tree, the Facebook post stated. His vehicle’s passenger side slammed into the tree.

“[Ivory] was intoxicated and driving at an unsafe speed for a curve in the road, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Brandon Love’s report,” the Facebook post stated.

Godbolt was pronounced dead at the scene, the Facebook post stated.

“The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 that afternoon,” the Facebook post stated. “Mr. Ivory was not seriously injured. He was transported to the hospital, and after being released that night, he was booked into the Camp County jail.”

According to the Facebook post, the jury took less than three hours to hear a verdict after two-and-a-half days of testimony.

District Judge Angela Saucier presided over Ivory’s trial.

