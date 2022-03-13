2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Two people have been found dead in a burned-out camper trailer in East Texas.

Now authorities are trying to piece together what happened.

It was about 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12 when the Cass County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the trailer in woods off County Road 4667 about seven or eight miles south of Atlanta, Texas.

There was no fire when first responders got to the burned-out camper trailer.

They found two bodies in separate locations within the trailer.

Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the victims.

On Sunday, investigators returned to the scene and began sifting through the remains of the destroyed trailer in an attempt to determine what happened.

ATF agents were called in to assist.

