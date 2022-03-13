1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are searching the Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing man after the discovery of a body on Saturday.

SPSO received a call around 3:30 p.m. on March 12 reporting two fishermen that had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the north part of the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Deputies began their search soon after that. Later on Saturday night, a body was recovered, according to an SPSO Facebook post.

Crews with SPSO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife remain on scene.

"Sheriff Mitchell extends his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families," the post goes on to say.

“Sheriff Mitchell extends his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families,” the post goes on to say.

On March 6, another man apparently drowned at the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

