Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Stolen ambulance from Ouachita Parish obtained, Vidalia woman arrested

Whitney Turner of Vidalia, LA DOB: 3/26/1994
Whitney Turner of Vidalia, LA DOB: 3/26/1994(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A stolen ambulance from a hospital in Ouachita Parish was obtained Saturday after midnight with minor damages.

Units of Franklin Parish participated in a high-speed chase of the ambulance beginning near Baskin, LA. Franklin Parish officials say the ambulance ran through a number of red lights while traveling at a high speed of 85 miles per hour.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the driver continued south through Winnsboro, Gilbert, Wisner, and into Catahoula Parish.

Authorities described the driver as a female, and she was placed into the custody of Monroe police.

Whitney Turner of Vidalia was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Mar. 12, 2022, close to 1 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break up domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Searchers scour part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Latest News

A stolen car sits in the sanctuary of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist shortly after a car...
Church almost ready to reopen sanctuary damaged when stolen vehicle crashed into it
An upper level low will move through the ArkLaTex bringing the potential for strong storms...
Strong storms possible Monday evening
Man shot by juvenile
Man shot by juvenile
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Crawfish season in full swing in ArkLaTex
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White
Free food distribution event made possible by fans of Tre’Davious White