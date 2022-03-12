Stolen ambulance from Ouachita Parish obtained, Vidalia woman arrested

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A stolen ambulance from a hospital in Ouachita Parish was obtained Saturday after midnight with minor damages.

Units of Franklin Parish participated in a high-speed chase of the ambulance beginning near Baskin, LA. Franklin Parish officials say the ambulance ran through a number of red lights while traveling at a high speed of 85 miles per hour.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the driver continued south through Winnsboro, Gilbert, Wisner, and into Catahoula Parish.

Authorities described the driver as a female, and she was placed into the custody of Monroe police.

Whitney Turner of Vidalia was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Mar. 12, 2022, close to 1 a.m.

