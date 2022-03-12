Mother responds to video of daughter being dragged by Bastrop Police

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The mother of a Bastrop woman is responding after a viral video showed Bastrop Police Captain Gerald Givens dragging her daughter without pants.

“He just dragged her like a dog on a leash,” Monzella Dorsey, Patrice Ukeju’s mother, told KNOE.

Ukeju was arrested at around 5PM on March 10 and charged with trespassing and resisting an officer.

Dorsey says her daughter suffers from mental illness. She first learned of the incident after seeing it on Facebook.

“I had to cut it off,” an emotional Dorsey said. “I couldn’t stand to look at it. Why would he drag her and she handcuffed.”

Bastrop Police Chief DeWayne Reed confirmed to KNOE that Givens has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is underway. Dorsey still has questions.

“I’m gonna pray for him,” explained Dorsey, “but I would like to see him and ask him, why would you drag her? You don’t treat people like that. I wouldn’t do nobody that way. I wouldn’t do an animal that way.”

“That is so cold. He ain’t got no heart,” Dorsey said of Captain Givens. “I ask good to give him some feeling in his heart because he ain’t got none.”

Dorsey says the family has contacted Louisiana State Police and will reach out to an attorney.

