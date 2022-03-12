Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break domestic fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of March 12.

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Police say that the shooting victim and his girlfriend were having a “physical altercation.” A minor, who also lives in the same apartment, tried to break up the fight.

Eventually, the minor shot the victim.

The man was shot in the upper torso, according to SPD’s major incident report on this shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

