Beautiful weekend followed by storms possible Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Saturday! After seeing some snow across the ArkLaTex Friday night as the front moved through sunshine is back across the region this morning and will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Temperatures dipped down below freezing this morning, but we are expecting temperatures to rebound into the low 50s this afternoon with ample sunshine. Sunday after a chilly start temperatures will be moving up into the mid-60s during the afternoon. As we head into next week we are tracking unsettled weather with showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday with some strong storms possible, followed by another upper level low Thursday night and Friday with more showers and storms expected. Temperatures will be trending warmer with 70s expected Wednesday through the end of the week.

An upper level low will bring the potential for strong and severe storms Monday night. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will need to make sure you grab a jacket as we are seeing some chilly temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning. While ample sunshine will help our temperatures rebound somewhat, highs this afternoon will be in the low 50s and jackets will be needed throughout the day. After another possible freeze Sunday morning our winds will switch to out of the south and we will rebound into the mid-60s thanks to ample sunshine. If you want to get outside, Sunday will be the day to do so.

Heading into next week we are tracking warmer temperatures along with unsettled weather on the way for the region. Monday will bring increasing clouds and highs in the mid and upper 60s out ahead of an intensifying upper level low that will sweep into the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon with some strong storms possibly developing during the evening. All threats are possible right now, but large hail and damaging winds are the biggest concerns. Tuesday will bring some showers during the morning but we should dry out as we head into the afternoon hours, but the clouds will stick around. Highs on Tuesday will again be in the 60s.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking warmer weather on the way along with more chances for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. We should be able to stay dry Wednesday as our temperatures move up into the 70s. After another warm day on Thursday we are tracking another upper level system that will be moving into the region bringing more shower and storm chances overnight and Friday. But since this is not a true cold front our temperatures will stay warm, but we will have to watch out for some strong storm potential as well.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny weather this weekend. Make sure to turn those clocks forward tonight!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.