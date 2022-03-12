Beautiful Sunday forecast on tap ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Saturday evening! Even though it was a chilly day across the ArkLaTex we did have ample sunshine throughout the region. It will be another cold start Sunday with a freeze possible before temperatures move up into the mid-60s in the afternoon hours. As we head into next week we are tracking a potent upper level low that will drive rain and thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours with some strong storms possible. After the wet weather clears out 70s will move in for the middle latter part of the week until another weather maker moves in Friday with more rain on the way.

We are tracking the perfect bookend to the weekend for the ArkLaTex with ample sunshine and warmer temperatures. (KSLA News 12)

So if you are heading out tonight make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after sunset, but the skies should stay clear. After a chilly start early Sunday it will be a beautiful afternoon with highs that will be in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be an excellent day to go for a bike ride anywhere in the ArkLaTex.

As we head into next week we are tracking a couple of weather makers on the way for the region. It starts on Monday when a potent upper level low pressure system will roll into the region bringing rain and thunderstorms. There is the potential for severe weather as most of the ArkLaTex is under a SLIGHT risk for severe storms with all threats, including tornadoes, possible. Some showers are possible during the day Tuesday, but we should start to dry out. Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid-60s, but from Wednesday on, 70s are likely for the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and next weekend we are expecting warm temperatures, but that doesn’t mean we will be able to stay dry. We are tracking another upper level low pressure system that will be moving through the region bringing more rain and thunderstorm activity along with temperatures that will be stay on the warm side as arctic air will remain locked up in Canada.

In the meantime, get outside and enjoy the great weather we have ahead Sunday! Have a great evening!

