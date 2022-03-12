Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Police Department got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to an...
Juvenile shoots man in attempt to break domestic fight
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
SFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Plano Street.
1 dead, 1 injured after house fire on Plano Street
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14
The Shreveport Police department is working to locate 45-year-old Gregory Ward. The photos...
SPD seeking man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with juvenile

Latest News

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients
Ahead of some storms Monday we are tracking beautiful weather over the weekend!
Sunny weekend, but strong storms possible Monday
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast