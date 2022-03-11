Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches has given up its first Sharelunker bass of the year, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Kellie Renfro caught a bass weighing in at 13.27 pounds. A post from the Toyota Sharelunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife said this is Renfro’s new personal best bass.

The post said this is the first season entry from Lake Nacogdoches.

