Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker((Source: Toyota ShareLunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife))
By Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Nacogdoches has given up its first Sharelunker bass of the year, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Kellie Renfro caught a bass weighing in at 13.27 pounds. A post from the Toyota Sharelunker Program - Texas Parks and Wildlife said this is Renfro’s new personal best bass.

The post said this is the first season entry from Lake Nacogdoches.

