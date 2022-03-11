Wagons for Veterans fundraiser kicks off Saturday, March 11

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - ArkLaTex residents have a chance to support area military veterans on Saturday, March 12, and get a good meal at the same time.

Around 15 chuck wagons will be at the Four State Fair Grounds, preparing food the way it was done over 150 years ago.

“Everything tastes better being cooked outside, in my opinion. And we do it all in cast iron and it tastes a whole lot better,” said cook Jimmy Smith.

Wagons for Veterans started four years ago as a fundraiser for the Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Texarkana. Leaders with the organization said all the money raised will be used to meet needs in the ArkLaTex area.

“One hundred percent of it is given to poor and disabled veterans families. You cannot believe how many veterans that are unfortunate,” said Don Ruggles with the Vietnam Veterans Association.

Ruggles says they have raised about $25,000 a year since the event’s inception. This chapter has been established for nearly 40 years.

“Our only goal is to support the community and ask the community to turn around and support us veterans,” he said.

Food will be served at around 11:30 a.m. Following the meal, an auction will be held with items donated from local businesses.

