Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Upshur County district clerk employee arrested for official oppression

Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.
Coleman is an employee in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.(Upshur County sheriff)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPHSUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Uphsur County Sheriff’s Office, a Gilmer man has been arrested and is being investigated on official oppression charges.

Jon Christopher Coleman, 51, was arrested Thursday on the charge of official oppression, a class A misdemeanor. Coleman is chief deputy clerk in the Upshur County District Clerk’s Office.

Coleman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Potter and released on $3500 bond.

The arresting agency is the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, who are investigating this case. No other information was available on the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
Runaway 13-year-old found safe

Latest News

Health expert speaks on Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Paragould police arrested Grady in June of 2020 after learning he engaged in “inappropriate...
Man receives 5 life sentences for raping child
Authorities say they're investigating a homicide that happened on Paola Street in Baker, La.,...
Coroner: 79-year-old woman died from ‘multiple blunt force injuries’