Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana fire departments monitoring rising costs of fuel

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - The rising cost of gasoline is having an adverse effect on some fire departments in the ArkLaTex. For Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, the effects are minimal at this time.

However, Texarkana Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter said they are taking measures to try and save the city money. This includes limiting the amount of time units are idling, and combining tasks in a single trip rather than making multiple non-emergency trips.

Schlotter said the problem is more of a budget issue than a functional issue.

“Right now we only have the increase cost, not reduced supplies. So we are still able to get what we need in terms of operational needs, it just costs more to get it. If a citizen in Texarkana needs a fire truck, it’s going to be there as always and they are going to be there to do their jobs as best as they can,” he said.

Texarkana Arkansas Fire Chief David Fletcher said his department was prepared for the increase because they budgeted around $5,000 more in fuel costs over last year. He said so far, they have not experienced any problems.

“If the prices stabilize, we will probably be ok. If they continue to rise at the rate that are at the moment, we probably will be looking at trying to make some adjustments,” said Fletcher.

These adjustments will include cutting out discretionary travel. Fletcher said regardless of gas prices, the service to the community will continue at a high level.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
Light snow Friday
Snow chances and colder weather to end the work week
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim
Pop N' Pizza and Cookie B's Smoothies and More hold joint ribbon cutting.
Pop N’ Pizza & Cookie B’s hold joint ribbon cutting ceremony

Latest News

LSP Troop F Lt. Johnny Brown.
Explosive testimony from trooper in Ronald Greene case
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14
GETTING ANSWERS: How can I save at the grocery store?
GETTING ANSWERS: How can I save at the grocery store?
Caddo residents can apply for free doorbell cam program
Caddo residents can apply for free doorbell cam program
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’