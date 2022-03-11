Texarkana fire departments monitoring rising costs of fuel

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - The rising cost of gasoline is having an adverse effect on some fire departments in the ArkLaTex. For Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, the effects are minimal at this time.

However, Texarkana Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter said they are taking measures to try and save the city money. This includes limiting the amount of time units are idling, and combining tasks in a single trip rather than making multiple non-emergency trips.

Schlotter said the problem is more of a budget issue than a functional issue.

“Right now we only have the increase cost, not reduced supplies. So we are still able to get what we need in terms of operational needs, it just costs more to get it. If a citizen in Texarkana needs a fire truck, it’s going to be there as always and they are going to be there to do their jobs as best as they can,” he said.

Texarkana Arkansas Fire Chief David Fletcher said his department was prepared for the increase because they budgeted around $5,000 more in fuel costs over last year. He said so far, they have not experienced any problems.

“If the prices stabilize, we will probably be ok. If they continue to rise at the rate that are at the moment, we probably will be looking at trying to make some adjustments,” said Fletcher.

These adjustments will include cutting out discretionary travel. Fletcher said regardless of gas prices, the service to the community will continue at a high level.

