SPD seeking man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with juvenile

The Shreveport Police department is working to locate 45-year-old Gregory Ward.
The Shreveport Police department is working to locate 45-year-old Gregory Ward. The photos above were taken for previous arrests.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

Gregory Ward, 45, is wanted after the parent of the victim reported to police that Ward had inappropriate sexual contact with the minor.

Police were able to gather DNA and other evidence. Detectives were able to get a warrant for Ward’s arrest, charging him with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

No bond is set.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

