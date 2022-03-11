Getting Answers
SFD: 2 in hospital after fire starts on stove

SFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Plano Street.
SFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Plano Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a residential fire at around 2:39 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Plano Street.

Officials say a woman was caring for an elderly man who lived in the home when a fire started on the stove. She called 911 and firefighters arrived shortly after.

Upon arrival, firefighters described seeing heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the home. Crews entered the home and rescued the woman and man. Both were unconscious and not breathing. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. However, before leaving the scene, both people had a pulse.

SFD reports the home as a total loss. No firefighters were injured. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

