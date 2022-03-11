Getting Answers
Report: Saints restructure Alvin Kamara’s contract

Alvin Kamara reportedly restructured his contract with Saints.
Alvin Kamara reportedly restructured his contract with Saints.(Michael Nance)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints reportedly added to their salary cap slashing on Friday. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the team restructured the contract of Alvin Kamara. The move should clear about $8.372 million in space for the team.

Kamara is the latest in an expected round of contract restructures this offseason. The team also restructured Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan, Andrus Peat and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

More moves are expected as the team works to get under the salary cap. Currently, the Saints are projected to be about $25-30 million over the cap.

