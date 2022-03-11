Rain to snow for some later Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! It appears that after spending nearly a week in Colorado that I may have brought some of that weather with me as we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain for most, but also the potential for some snow at the end across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex this evening. that is why Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the northern half of the region. Behind the front we are tracking a dry but chilly Saturday as temperatures will only be in the low 50s. Sunday should bring warmer weather, a trend that should continue into next week. We are tracking the potential for some rain Monday night into Tuesday, but it won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures. Our next front likely will not arrive until we get to the latter half of next week when we’re tracking a storm system Thursday and Friday.

We are tracking a strong and quick hitting cold front on the way this afternoon and evening with some light slushy accumulation possible. (KSLA News 12)

But if you are heading out the door this morning get ready for a roller coaster of a day. Temperatures this morning are on the mild side with the exception of the northern ArkLaTex and will move up into the 50s and low 60s, especially across the southern ArkLaTex before we start to feel the effects of the approaching front. Rain will begin to move in later this morning and will stick with us throughout the afternoon hours. Across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex we are tracking cold air quickly rushing in that will turn the rain to wet snow with some light slushy accumulations possible. The ground is very warm so major travel issues are not expected, but someone in the I-30 corridor could a couple of inches on grassy surfaces. The changeover could reach as far south as Shreveport before everything moves out during the mid-evening hours. Expect temperatures this evening around the freezing mark for many.

As we go through your weekend we are tracking a very cold start on Saturday with a widespread freeze likely behind the front Saturday morning before temperatures move up into the low to mid-50s in the afternoon with ample sunshine. Sunday we are tracking more of the same, but with temperatures that will be at least ten degrees warmer with highs in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a generally warm and potentially wet week ahead. The week will kick off with warmer temperatures near 70 on Monday along with increasing cloud cover. We are tracking an upper level disturbance that will be pushing into the region Monday night and Tuesday that will drive more rain into the region with perhaps an isolated strong storm or two as well. This disturbance won’t have too strong of an impact on our temperatures as we are tracking mid-70s by Wednesday out ahead of a cold front that could be moving into the region bringing more storms potential Thursday into Friday.

In the meantime, my winter weather lovers enjoy your likely last chance for snow this season, and make sure you turn those clock forward one hour Saturday night! Have a great weekend!

