Quiet weekend follows wintry weather this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of I-20 through midnight.

Rain will change over to snow through the rest of this afternoon and into this evening for areas primarily near and north of I-20. Accumulations are likely to be heaviest across southwest Arkansas where up to 2″ of wet snow could fall in some areas. Farther south toward I-20 little in the way of accumulation is expected with perhaps just a light dusting in spots before the snow ends by mid-evening.

Widespread travel impacts are not expected. The snow will be falling while temperatures are above freezing and most will melt on the roadways, but will accumulate mostly on grassy surfaces, trees, etc. Once temperatures fall below freezing around or after midnight any leftover moisture on the roads could freeze, but a brisk north wind along with drier air moving in will likely dry up a lot of the puddles before they get a chance to ice over.

Skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the far north to lower 30s in the south by morning. With the wind it will feel like the upper teens to low 20s later tonight.

Sunshine will be back for the weekend, but temperatures will run cooler than average for this time of year. Highs Saturday will only reach the low 50s. Sunday looks warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system will pass through the ArkLaTex on Monday bringing showers and some thunderstorms with it. There is a low end severe weather risk on Monday. The main threat at this time appears to be the possibility of seeing some hail in the strongest storms. Temperatures Monday will be back in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and storms will continue into Monday night, but rain should be winding down by Tuesday morning. We’ll be slightly cooler in the low to mid 60s Tuesday.

By midweek temperatures will get back into the 70s. Another storm system could bring more showers back by late Thursday or Friday with dry weather likely to return heading into the following weekend.

Have a great rest of your Friday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.