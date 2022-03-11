How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
(Stacker) -
National average gas prices continue to climb as the global oil market responds to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 10.
The average price per gallon rose 8 cents on Wednesday, March 9, to a new record of $4.25, according to AAA. Records are being set daily: Tuesday’s $4.17 per-gallon average broke a longstanding record of $4.114 per gallon from 2008.
Sanctions levied by the U.S. and the European Union have hindered Russia's ability to sell crude oil, which is a major determinant of gas prices. While just 3% of America's crude oil consumption comes from Russia, global volatility is contributing to rising prices in markets around the world.Shreveport by the numbers
- Current price: $4.12
--- State average: $4.13
- Week change: +$0.65 (+18.9%)
- Year change: +$1.57 (+61.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.12 (3/10/22)
Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Rafael, CA: $5.91
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.88
#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.83
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. St. Joseph, MO: $3.72
#2. Joplin, MO: $3.73
#3. Amarillo, TX: $3.74
